Delaware pizza store owner foils robbery by throwing pie at suspect, cops say
GREENWOOD, Del. - A crook looking for some dough got served up something else when trying to hold up a pizza shop in Delaware on Friday.
Delaware State Police said they are searching for a man who attempted to rob Stargate Pizza in Sussex County, and only fled after the owner flung pizza at him.
Officials said they received a call about the incident in Greenwood at 10:30 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA BOY, 13, ACCUSED OF KILLING LITTLE BROTHER DURING 'COPS AND ROBBERS'
The owner told troopers that while he was closing his business for the night, a man with a machete approached him and demanded money.
A man attempted to rob a pizza shop in Delaware with a machete on Friday, only to have the owner throw a pizza at him, according to state police.
"The store owner advised the suspect that he did not have any money and threw a pizza at him, causing the suspect to flee," state police said.
Advertisement
The suspect then ran from the scene and got into a vehicle, driving off northbound on Sussex Highway.