Ybor City cigar factory home set for major restoration after getting 'Historic Landmark' designation

A piece of Ybor City’s smoking history is getting a second life. The Nieto-Fuente House, a building that served as the original home of the Arturo Fuente Cigar Company, has been cleared for a massive restoration project that aims to bridge the gap between Ybor’s past and its modern future.

What we know:

The Tampa City Council has officially granted "Historic Landmark" status to the structure located on North 18th Street.

Built more than a century ago by Vicente Nieto and purchased by the Fuente family in 1956, the home is a rare "Buckeye-style" building, a precursor to modern mixed-use developments.

"This is one of the last standing Buckeye-style types of architecture," said Liana Fuente, who now owns the property and gave FOX 13 a tour, describing how workers would make, roll and move cigars through the building. "They would take the cigars all the way up through this little, we believe, there was a little pulley system."

The restoration plan involves converting the second story, where the Fuente family once lived, into four modern apartments. The ground floor, which once housed rows of cigar rollers, will be repurposed for Ybor-centric businesses and local artists.

Why you should care:

To Liana, preserving the Nieto-Fuente House is about helping to maintain Ybor City’s roots.

The walls still bear the handwriting of Liana’s grandfather, used to separate different cigar brands, which Liana wants to keep intact.

During a city council meeting last month, council members commended Liana on her plan to restore the home.

"When we talk about Tampa history or Ybor City, we’re not just going through photos, but we can take people to the structure and say, hey, this exists and we preserved it," said Tampa City Council member Guido Maniscalco.

For the Fuente family, the project is deeply personal. The Arturo Fuente brand has since grown into a global powerhouse with operations in the Dominican Republic, but its roots remain firmly planted in this 18th Street factory.

"This is my gift back to the city," Fuente said. "Not only do I get to preserve my legacy, but my family’s name that came before me."

What's next:

While Liana is careful about establishing a strict timeline for the project, she said she hopes to have the restoration completed in about 18 months.

She noted that she is in no hurry to cut corners, echoing a philosophy passed down through generations of cigar makers.

"[My grandfather] would always tell me, 'Liana, just like cigars, we do not rush the hands of time,'" Fuente said. "I want to do this right."

The landmark status ensures the building’s footprint will remain a permanent fixture of the Ybor City landscape as work begins.