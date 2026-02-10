'Sex buying isn’t a game': Billboards target human trafficking demand during Daytona 500

The Brief Anti-trafficking billboards with racing-themed warnings are lining highways near Daytona International Speedway during the Daytona 500. Advocates say major sporting events often drive increased demand for commercial sex, which fuels human trafficking. Florida officials and advocacy groups are ramping up enforcement, awareness, and victim services ahead of future large-scale events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami.



The roar of engines at Daytona International Speedway won’t be the only thing grabbing attention this race weekend.

Lining highways near the track, a new series of billboards delivers a stark warning: "Sex buying isn’t a game."

As Florida heads into a packed year of major sporting events, advocates say high-profile gatherings, including the Daytona 500, often come with a darker reality: an increase in human trafficking fueled by demand for commercial sex.

Big picture view:

Soon, engines will scream. Grandstands will fill. For a few days, Daytona Beach becomes the center of the racing world.

But as fans pour into the city, they’re being met with messages that have nothing to do with lap times or trophies.

Billboards near the speedway read: "Sex buying wrecks lives," "Sex buying is a disqualifier," and "Sex buying gets a black flag."

The campaign comes from Rights4Girls, a national advocacy group focused on ending the sexual exploitation of women and children.

"We’re trying to shed light on an often invisible aspect of human trafficking, the role that sex buyers play in fueling the market for commercial sex," said Yasmin Vafa, executive director of Rights4Girls.

She said the racing-themed language is intentional, designed to disrupt assumptions and make buyers stop and think.

Dig deeper:

According to advocates, large-scale sporting events can create spikes in demand for commercial sex, a reality traffickers are quick to exploit.

"Every dollar generated in this multi-billion-dollar industry is fueled by the sex buyer," Vafa said. "Without buyers, there would be no business."

And it’s not just NASCAR.

Rights4Girls points to patterns seen around major events nationwide, from March Madness to the Super Bowl, where law enforcement and advocacy groups have documented increases in trafficking activity.

During the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix, police reported dozens of arrests linked to sex trafficking operations, including men attempting to have sex with minors. In Florida, similar enforcement efforts have taken place during Super Bowl week.

In 2021, when Tampa hosted the Super Bowl, the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office ran a human trafficking operation that week and arrested more than 70 people.

What's next:

Florida officials say they are preparing for more aggressive enforcement as the state hosts even larger events in the coming years.

That includes the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Miami set to welcome hundreds of thousands of international visitors.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has publicly pledged a hardline approach.

"If you prey on our kids, if you go after our women, if you traffic and abuse — we will come for you with everything we’ve got," Uthmeier said.

Advocates stress that awareness campaigns, coordinated law enforcement operations, and victim services all play a role in identifying and rescuing trafficking victims.

What you can do:

Advocates urge people attending big sporting events to stay alert — before and after games.

Red flags may include individuals who appear controlled by others, unable to speak freely, or out of place in their surroundings.

If something feels suspicious, they say, trust your instincts and report it.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

"This isn’t a victimless crime," Vafa said. "It leaves lifelong trauma and scars."

As cars cross the finish line on race day, advocates say the reality is far different for trafficking victims whose recovery can take years, if not a lifetime.