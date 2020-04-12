Denver Zoo's two-toed sloth celebrates 1st birthday

Staff at the Denver Zoo celebrated the first birthday of one of their two-toed sloths, named Wookiee, on Saturday, April 11.

Footage released by the zoo shows Wookiee happily munching on a carrot while under the watchful eyes of his mother Charlotte.

“Today, we are wishing a happy birthday to Wookiee, our Linne’s two-toed sloth. Wookiee turns one today, and this sweet boy has been slowly—as sloths do—becoming independent,” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.

“He still spends lots of time with mom, but has been found sleeping apart from her, which is a big step.”

The zoo has been closed since March 17 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

