Depression causing major traffic delays on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County

Published  October 16, 2025 4:03pm EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • A depression opened up at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Curlew Road in Pinellas County Thursday afternoon.
    • There are multiple lane closures that are causing delays, particularly for northbound traffic on U.S. 19, according to the county.
    • FDOT said they are expecting to finish up repairs and reopen the lanes by midnight on Thursday.

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A depression opened up at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Curlew Road in Pinellas County Thursday afternoon, and it is now causing major traffic impacts. 

What we know:

Pinellas County officials said contractors with the Florida Department of Transportation are working to repair the depression. However, it's causing major traffic impacts, including the following: 

  • The westbound lanes of Curlew Road are closed west of U.S. 19.
  • The northbound curb lane of U.S. 19 is closed in the area.
  • The southbound U.S. 19 left turn lane to Curlew Road is closed.

The closures are causing delays, particularly for northbound traffic on U.S. 19, according to the county. 

What's next:

FDOT said they are expecting to finish up repairs and reopen the lanes by midnight on Thursday. Until then, county officials said drivers should avoid the area. 

