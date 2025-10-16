Depression causing major traffic delays on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County

The Brief A depression opened up at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Curlew Road in Pinellas County Thursday afternoon. There are multiple lane closures that are causing delays, particularly for northbound traffic on U.S. 19, according to the county. FDOT said they are expecting to finish up repairs and reopen the lanes by midnight on Thursday.



A depression opened up at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Curlew Road in Pinellas County Thursday afternoon, and it is now causing major traffic impacts.

What we know:

Pinellas County officials said contractors with the Florida Department of Transportation are working to repair the depression. However, it's causing major traffic impacts, including the following:

The westbound lanes of Curlew Road are closed west of U.S. 19.

The northbound curb lane of U.S. 19 is closed in the area.

The southbound U.S. 19 left turn lane to Curlew Road is closed.

VIDEO: Mini-cow named ‘Jason Moo-Moah’ sets sail and hangs out on Pinellas County sandbar

The closures are causing delays, particularly for northbound traffic on U.S. 19, according to the county.

What's next:

FDOT said they are expecting to finish up repairs and reopen the lanes by midnight on Thursday. Until then, county officials said drivers should avoid the area.