Depression causing major traffic delays on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County
DUNEDIN, Fla. - A depression opened up at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Curlew Road in Pinellas County Thursday afternoon, and it is now causing major traffic impacts.
What we know:
Pinellas County officials said contractors with the Florida Department of Transportation are working to repair the depression. However, it's causing major traffic impacts, including the following:
- The westbound lanes of Curlew Road are closed west of U.S. 19.
- The northbound curb lane of U.S. 19 is closed in the area.
- The southbound U.S. 19 left turn lane to Curlew Road is closed.
The closures are causing delays, particularly for northbound traffic on U.S. 19, according to the county.
What's next:
FDOT said they are expecting to finish up repairs and reopen the lanes by midnight on Thursday. Until then, county officials said drivers should avoid the area.
The Source: The information in this story was released by Pinellas County government officials.