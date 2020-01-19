Deputies: Man fatally shot after altercation, stabbing in Ruskin

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the front yard of a Ruskin apartment.

Deputies were called to the Riverwood Apartments on Oceanside Circle shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, a woman said she was at the apartment with a male acquaintance when he assaulted her with a knife. Deputies said the woman called another male acquaintance to come to the home for help.

An altercation ensued between the two men in the front yard, and at some point the man armed with the knife stabbed the other man. Deputies said the stabbing victim armed himself with a gun and shot the other man, killing him.

The stabbing victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. The woman was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

None of the identities of those involved have been released.