Deputies respond to possibly armed barricaded subject in Brooksville; residents asked to stay inside

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a barricaded subject in a Brooksville neighborhood.

Investigators said the incident started early Tuesday afternoon on Oakdale Avenue near Dan Lynn Street.

Someone in the home is possibly armed with a firearm, deputies said.

Residents in the area are being asked to remain indoors unless directed otherwise by law enforcement.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.