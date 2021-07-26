Deputies search for felon who escaped from Department of Corrections work camp in Tarpon Springs

article

Authorities are searching for an escaped felon who fled from a Florida Department of Corrections Work Camp in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Tyler McFarlane escaped the work camp and is believed to have fled on foot into Pasco County in the Holiday area.

Investigators said McFarlane is possibly wearing a Florida Department of Corrections uniform, blue shirt and blue pants, though he may attempt to change clothes.

His arrest history includes armed burglary and grand theft.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees McFarlane is warned to not approach him. Instead, those with information on him or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.