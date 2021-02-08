Deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl from Wesley Chapel

article

Investigators are asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old girl from Pasco County who has been missing since Sunday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for Katherine Padula, who they say was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 in the Wesley Chapel area.

Detectives said the teen left without her medications, which must be taken daily. They said Katherine ran away with a backpack and no money.

The sheriff's office believes she could be in either the Wesley Chapel or Jacksonville areas, and may be with an adult male.

Katherine is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, and dial option 7.