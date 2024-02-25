Deputies searching for Sarasota bank robber who demanded money and ran

A man demanded money from a teller at Fifth Third Bank in Sarasota and got away on Saturday, according to deputies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a white male entered the bank located at 6265 Tuttle Avenue along University Parkway just before 11 a.m.

Surveillance video captured a photograph of the suspect. Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriffs Office

According to officials, after demanding an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank and ran northbound towards University Parkway.

The sheriff's office says no one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or CrimeStoppers at 941-366-8477.

