Police charge second suspect accused of using Bayfront Health patient's stolen credit card

Investigators say they arrested a 35-year-old man on Saturday after he tried to use a credit card that was stolen from a patient at Bayfront Hospital.

Police have already arrested 29-year-old Irvin Green, a hospital security guard, after officials say he stole Carlos Roman's card and $100 in cash while he was being treated in the emergency room.

Green was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Roman was seriously injured during a crash at the intersection of Belcher Road and 126th on Feb. 12 and taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, according to authorities. Investigators say when Roman got his belongings back after being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, he realized his cash and a debit card were missing and contacted police.

The Pinellas Park Police Department says surveillance footage from a Walmart on U.S. Highway 19 shows 35-year-old Gabriel Palmer alongside Green when he used the stolen card to buy almost $160 in merchandise and gift cards.

Police say Irvin Green was caught on camera using the stolen credit card. Irvin Green mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to officers, Palmer tried to use the credit card at the self-checkout, but the transaction was declined. The card was also used at a secondary location in Tampa shortly after being used at Walmart, according to police.

Officials say Palmer is a personal associate of Green and not affiliated with Bayfront Hospital in any official capacity.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Palmer was charged with felony fraudulent use of a credit card, according to authorities.

