Expand / Collapse search

Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Sarasota

By Joe Espy
Published  November 4, 2025 9:56am EST
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

Watch FOX 13 News in the video player above.

    SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

    Deputies are on scene in the 5000 block of Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota.

    There is no further information at this time.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    OTHER NEWS: Florida man facing death penalty for killing 18-year-old girlfriend, unborn child after she refused abortion

    The Source: Information for this story was posted by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

    Sarasota CountyCrime and Public Safety