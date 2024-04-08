Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving its deputies, the agency said Monday evening.

The incident happened in the area of 95th Avenue North, just off Oakhurst Road, west of Seminole.

No deputies were injured, according to PCSO. Investigators say the condition of one suspect is unknown, but have not said what led to the confrontation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

