Man shot in Clearwater restaurant parking lot late Sunday night

A man was shot in the parking lot of a Clearwater restaurant late Sunday night, according to police.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Mega Burrito Restaurant at 1478 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The victim, however, ended up in the 200 block of Waverly Way.

The 55-year-old victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with a gunshot wound to his arm. His injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.