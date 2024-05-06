1 dead, 1 hospitalized after deadly crash near Clearwater resort

The roof of a pickup truck was torn off after it slammed into a tractor-trailer in Clearwater on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer was backing into the driveway of the Sheraton Sand Key Hotel as a 2007 F-150 pickup was speeding northbound. According to officials, the pickup slammed into the tractor-trailer and the impact tore the roof off.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

The pickup became lodged under the tractor-trailer, trapping both the driver and passenger, according to first responders.

Fire crews say they had to be extricated out of the truck.

Law enforcement says the passenger was identified as 41-year-old Mark Harris of Valrico. Harris died at the scene of the crash, according to officials.

Authorities say the driver, 36-year-old Michael D. Jones of Clearwater, remains in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

