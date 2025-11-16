Deputy rescues woman from burning mobile home in Weeki Wachee: HCSO

The Brief A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a woman from a burning mobile home in Weeki Wachee on Saturday evening. When Deputy Ferro arrived, he said that the home was fully engulfed in flames. A man was also inside but could not remove the injured woman on his own.



The quick response of a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy saved a woman's life after the mobile home she was in caught on fire Saturday evening.

Deputy T Ferro was on patrol near the home in Weeki Wachee when someone called 911 saying that two people were trapped inside a burning trailer.

When Deputy Ferro arrived, he said that the home was fully engulfed in flames. When he realized that people were inside the trailer, he went in and found one woman suffering from a foot injury. A man was also inside but could not remove the injured woman on his own.

The woman was unable to get out of the burning home on her own, so Deputy Ferro and the man brought the woman out of the trailer.

All three people were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims inside the home was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition. The other is now in stable condition.

Deputy Ferro was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded just after 7:30 p.m. and brought the fire under control within 50 minutes.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

