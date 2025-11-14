Fire sparks hazmat warning in Pinellas Park, residents advised to stay inside

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Pinellas Park police and firefighters are responding to a hazmat situation Friday night after a large fire reportedly broke out in the area of 62nd Avenue and 53rd Street.

What we know:

Police say a business in the 5300 block of 62nd Avenue North contains chemicals that could be hazardous.

Residents living in the area between 58th Street and 49th Street, and between 62nd Avenue and 70th Avenue are advised to stay indoors at this time.

Additionally, 62nd Avenue will be closed between 58th Street and 49th Street, officers say.

Updates will be made to this story as more information is released.