Derek Chauvin won't testify in trial, witness testimony complete

Derek Chauvin will not testify in his own defense in his trial for the death of George Floyd.

The jury was not in the courtroom when Chauvin informed the court he was invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to self-incrimate and would not testify. He confirmed to the judge it was his decision and he was not influenced by any outside sources.

The defense rested its case as soon as the jury was called back into the courtroom Thursday morning.

The state then called a rebuttal witness, Chicago area pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin, who is disputing the testimony of the defense's medical expert, Dr. David Fowler. Fowler testified on Wednesday that Floyd’s manner of death should be listed as undetermined, rather than a homicide because of all the factors at play, including possibly carbon monoxide from squad car Floyd was being held on the ground next to.

The pool reporter spoke to George Floyd’s cousin, Arthur Reed, who is occupying the Floyd family seat in the courtroom on Thursday. When asked about Chauvin’s decision not to testify, he said he felt that the prosecution "would have chopped him down second by second," about why he knelt on Floyd for so long. "We didn’t think they were going to put him on at all," he said.

"We’re just ready to get this over with, make sure he (Floyd) gets the justice he deserves," Reed continued. "We think the state has put on an excellent case."

Judge Cahill told jurors the defense could wrap up their case on Thursday, in which case he would give them Friday off before closing arguments on Monday. After that, the jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

The defense only made it through one witness on Wednesday, retired forensic pathologist Dr. David Fowler. Fowler's testimony indicated he did not agree with the findings in the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy of Floyd.

Fowler concluded Floyd’s manner of death should be listed as undetermined, rather than a homicide because of all the factors at play, including possibly carbon monoxide from squad car Floyd was being held on the ground next to. Fowler made clear he does not believe carbon monoxide did not kill Floyd, but it was a contributing factor in his death along with heart disease, underlying health conditions and drug use.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell aggressively attacked Fowler’s findings on cross examination, including establishing the possibility that the Minneapolis squad right next to where Floyd was pinned might not have even been running at that point to generate chemical exhaust and thus the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.

