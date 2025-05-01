More than 1,100 illegal immigrants arrested in Operation Tidal Wave, state & federal officials say

The Brief State and federal officials say more than 1,100 illegal immigrants were arrested during Operation Tidal Wave. It's the largest immigration operation in Florida's history. Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials say more large-scale enforcement is coming.



Gov. Ron DeSantis and federal officials announced the results of the largest immigration operation ever conducted in Florida at a Thursday news conference.

Dubbed Operation Tidal Wave, officials say state and federal law enforcement teamed up to arrest more than 1,100 illegal immigrants in a one-week period.

Immigration enforcement in Florida

The backstory:

Immigration has been a top priority for DeSantis since President Donald Trump returned to office in January.

In February, the Florida Legislature passed what the governor called the toughest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country after multiple special sessions in Tallahassee.

Pictured: Governor Ron DeSantis alongside State House Speaker Danny Perez (left) and Florida's Senate President Ben Albritton (right).

Since then, state and local law enforcement agencies have entered into partnerships with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to strengthen immigration enforcement in Florida.

Earlier this week, however, a federal judge told attorneys for the state that she planned to issue a preliminary injunction against a statute that makes it a misdemeanor for undocumented migrants to enter Florida by eluding immigration officials.

Operation Tidal Wave

What they're saying:

During Thursday's news conference in Miramar, officials said some of the 1,100 illegal immigrants arrested during Operation Tidal Wave had criminal histories.

DeSantis also emphasized the increased immigration enforcement during Trump's second term in the White House.

"It sends the message going forward: the United States of America is serious about enforcing its immigration laws," DeSantis said during Thursday's news conference in Miramar.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Miramar on May 1, 2025.

State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe echoed that message, signaling continued large-scale immigration enforcement.

"It's not just going to be a succession of surges and operations and press conferences. This is going to be a sustained, persistent effort," Keefe said.

The other side:

Critics of recent immigration enforcement operations argue that there's been a lack of due process when deporting immigrants. Law enforcement has also been accused of engaging in racial profiling and targeting immigrants with no prior criminal records.

Federal officials answered questions about those criticisms during Thursday's news conference.

"If you enter this country illegally, you are a criminal," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said. "You will be deported, you will have the opportunity to be able to come back into this country through the correct immigration processes. We're working through those every single day, but our number-one goal is to keep the American people safe from the criminals who are walking in this country who never should have been let through in the first place."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise also explained what law enforcement is looking for while on patrol.

"We run the license plate, that license plate comes back to an illegal alien," Dinise said. "We have the name of the individual registered to that vehicle, we get their [date of birth] from there, and we run it through our immigration systems. So we know when we pull that person over, the registered owner of that vehicle, which gives us reasonable suspicion to stop that vehicle, is an illegal alien."

The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference in Miramar, Florida, on May 1, 2025, along with previous FOX 13 News and FOX News Digital reports.

