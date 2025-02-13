Ron DeSantis signs ‘toughest anti illegal immigration bill in the country’ after special session

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis signed an anti-illegal immigration bill that's considered the toughest in the country. It came after much debate among legislators and the governor, but they were able to come to an agreement that overwhelmingly passed the legislation. The bill puts in new policies regarding immigration in the state, which includes requiring the death penalty for those here illegally who commit a capital crime.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law what he calls the toughest anti-illegal immigration bill in the country. He spent weeks negotiating with state legislators, who at times debated passionately on the floors of the house and senate.

The governor, Florida's Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula) and State House Speaker Danny Perez held up the work they were proud of at a news conference Thursday afternoon after both chambers overwhelmingly passed the legislation.

"Great work, big deal," said DeSantis.

Pictured: Governor Ron DeSantis alongside State House Speaker Danny Perez (left) and Florida's Senate President Ben Albritton (right).

The governor got legislators to back off the idea of giving control of immigration enforcement to Florida's agriculture commissioner. But, DeSantis also agreed to whittle his own executive power by creating a board of immigration enforcement, which will require all four members of the Florida cabinet to sign off on any policy change.

"We hashed it out, and we've got a great product going forward," said DeSantis.

The bill requires state law enforcement agencies to work with and be trained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It will be a state crime to cross into Florida after crossing a national border. It also requires those in the state who are here illegally and charged with felonies to be held without bond, and if they're convicted of a capital crime, it requires the death penalty.

It also ends in-state tuition for college students brought to the U.S. by their parents.

"Today we will vote for public safety, security and prosperity for Florida," said State Rep. Brad Yeager (R-New Port Richey). "Today, we will vote for the strongest immigration policy in the country that supports our law enforcement and puts our legal, law-abiding citizens first."

The most passionate debates on the floor were over the requirements of the death penalty for those convicted of capital crimes.

"Explain to me how we are prepared to overcome a legal challenge based on well-settled case law," said State Rep. Michele Rayner (D-St. Petersburg).

And over the banning of giving in-state tuition to students who were brought here by others.

"Why are we punishing these students who have fulfilled an important mission of higher education?" said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando).

Pictured: Florida's Senate President Ben Albritton.

In the end, Republicans believe they have a bill that both satisfies their voters and the new federal government, led by President Donald Trump, who has pledged mass deportations. Despite their bickering, DeSantis and state legislative leaders promised to work together again.

"Sometimes siblings squabble," said Albritton. "That's how families work. But, I want you to know that I'm incredibly proud of the partnership that we have built with the house, and we have built with the governor."

DeSantis and the legislature were not able to agree on whether to block undocumented immigrants from being able to send money back to their home countries. The governor said that was tricky, because if you levied a tax, you would also be taxing legitimate transactions. The governor suggested it would be better for the Federal government to try that.

