Tampa investing $94 million into flood mitigation

The Brief Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the city is investing $94 million into flood mitigation. Tampa’s PIPES Program (Progressive Infrastructure Planning to Ensure Sustainability) has spent $2.9 billion since 2019 upgrading Tampa's infrastructure. Extreme rainfall is now considered worse for coastal neighborhoods than rising sea levels, according to a state-funded assessment.



Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced on Monday that the city is investing $94 million in hopes of reducing the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas, pointing to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Milton six months ago.

The announcement comes after a new vulnerability assessment of Tampa found that extreme rainfall is now considered worse for coastal neighborhoods than rising sea levels.

The state-funded assessment is published every five years. This year, rainfall has surpassed the risk that rising sea levels pose.

Hurricane flooding in a Tampa neighborhood.

Researchers say the city needs improved stormwater infrastructure, including more pumps and large-scale piping to help prevent and mitigate flooding.

Castor says that Tampa will need to continue improving that infrastructure as new vulnerabilities become known.

What they're saying:

"We have a long way to go, but the remarkable progress we have made to make our systems more resilient gives us a little ease as we read the latest findings of Tampa’s climate-related vulnerabilities," said Castor. "However, the clock is ticking, and we do not have a moment to lose to continue to improve our infrastructure and make thoughtful policy decisions. Though costly, and in some cases, disruptive, we must focus on the long-term benefits of these infrastructure projects."

Pictured: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor speaks at a news conference on April 7, 2025.

Dig deeper:

Many pumping stations are located in areas with low elevation that are vulnerable to storm surge, rainfall or both.

The $94 million investment allows the city to upgrade 28 pumping stations. More generators are also being installed at some stations, bringing the total number of standby generators to 74.

READ: Could Pinellas County soon have a county mayor? Proposal would create new top office

Right now, work on about 20 wastewater pumping stations has either just been completed, or is currently ongoing.

"Rehabilitating these aging pump stations is critical to keep our neighborhoods and environment safe and clean," said Eric Weiss, director of the Wastewater Department. "We count on these systems every day – at all hours of the day – and as we face more extreme weather events, these improvements become even more critical."

Tampa’s PIPES Program (Progressive Infrastructure Planning to Ensure Sustainability) has spent $2.9 billion since 2019 upgrading Tampa's infrastructure.

Although the topography and coastline of Tampa make it hard to eliminate flood risk, researchers say the city will need to continue improving the infrastructure to handle climate hazards.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the city of Tampa.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: