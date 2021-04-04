DeSantis, EPA headed to Piney Point as millions of gallons of water continues to flow

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Manatee County on Sunday to provide updates regarding the breach at Piney Point.

On Saturday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery.

Representative Vern Buchanan also announced that the EPA will also be on-site at Piney Point on Sunday to assess the emerging crisis.

Officials say 2-3 million gallons of water per day are flowing through a leak in a containment wall for the past week.

Residents and businesses one mile to the north of the facility and half a mile to the south have been asked to evacuate. Residents within the evacuation zone who need help are asked to call Manatee County's 311 Call Center, which will connect residents with Red Cross resources.

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, officials said a portion of the containment wall at the leak site shifted laterally, signifying that a collapse could occur at any time.

Acting Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes says there are three ponds of water at Piney Point with approximately one billion gallons of water. The leak is located in a seam of the liner at the east, southeast corner of one of those ponds, according to Hopes. He says that the concern is that if that liner continues to ‘unzip,’ that crevice where the breach occurred will unzip and break the rock away.

According to Hopes, the water in the pond with the leak is currently sustaining wildlife. He says he saw fish and ducks swimming in the water on Friday. However, that is not the case for the other two ponds and added that a full breach could destabilize the area.

"The risk factor is the potential release of nearly one billion gallons of water," Hopes explained. "We’re talking about the potential of 600 million gallons within a matter of seconds, minutes, leaving that retention pond and going into the surrounding areas."

Hopes said 22,000 gallons of water per minute is being pumped out of the pond and into Tampa Bay in a controlled fashion. At that rate, it will take 10-12 days to deplete the supply that’s currently in the pond.

Hopes says the goal now is to move as much water as possible in a controlled fashion and possibly flood Piney Point low areas so the water stays on Piney Point grounds with as much volume as possible. He added that what is being released in a controlled fashion isn't as bad as what officials are trying to prevent from leaving in an uncontrolled way.

Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information.

