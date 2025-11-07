DeSantis honors victims of communism at Miami’s Freedom Tower

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis led a remembrance ceremony at Miami’s historic Freedom Tower. Students learned about the global and domestic dangers of communism. Florida law now designates November 7 as Victims of Communism Day, and requires anti-communism education in the state curriculum.



Governor Ron DeSantis joined state leaders at Miami’s Freedom Tower on Thursday for a solemn day of remembrance. They honored the millions who suffered under communist regimes around the world.

What we know:

The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance including more than 250 Miami-Dade County public school students. Inside the historic Freedom Tower, the "living symbol of hope," the audience was reminded that generations of immigrants once walked through its doors.

As they entered, they sought freedom and opportunity after fleeing oppression. Many arrived with only empty suitcases and the clothes on their backs. Most everything had been taken from them by communist governments.

What they're saying:

The governor paid tribute to exiles and "freedom fighters" from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, China, and other nations. He urged Floridians to remember those silenced, imprisoned, or killed under authoritarian rule.

"Freedom is never guaranteed," said Robert Alonso, a Florida School Board Member, "It must be fought for, protected, and passed on to future generations. That responsibility now rests with our students."

What's next:

DeSantis used the event to introduce new education mandates designed to teach students about communism’s history and impact. The newly passed Senate Bill 1254, established with the Adam Smith Center, will take effect in 2026. This will require anti-communist education in Florida’s curriculum.

Florida schools will provide 45 minutes of classroom instruction each year on the dangers of communist ideology. This will include examples of domestic movements and tactics. Future lessons will cover topics such as Vladimir Lenin and the Russian Revolution, Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union, Mao Zedong’s "Great Leap Forward," and Fidel Castro’s Cuban Revolution, as well as the regimes of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Why you should care:

Alonso emphasized that education is one of the few things "no one can strip from you," encouraging students to think critically and independently about governing bodies. "Remembrance means little if it does not motivate us to defend liberty, strengthen human rights, and build institutions that protect dignity," he said.

Florida is the first and only state in the nation to recognize November 7 as Victims of Communism Day. This date marks the start of Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, and will continue to signify civil rights advocacy. The law also reflects the state’s historical ties to those escaping communism.

"South Florida understands these dangers instinctively," DeSantis said, noting that the region has long been a refuge for exiles from Eastern Europe, Cuba, and Latin America.

Throughout the ceremony, DeSantis reaffirmed his commitment to preserve the Freedom Tower. The tower is a national landmark often called "the Ellis Island of the South" and will remain protected.

The event concluded with applause for exiles and a presentation of "challenge coins" to select attendees.

"People need hope," DeSantis said. "The U.S. will always be a beacon for those escaping tyranny."