Dundee faces controversy over proposed election date change, critics demand public vote

The Brief Town commissioners will decide whether to move the municipal elections from April 2026 to November 2027. This change would also extend the terms of the mayor, vice mayor and a commissioner by an additional 18 months. According to the town manager and clerk, the town attorney has confirmed that this move is legal. A business owner and former mayor is prepared to file a lawsuit against the town if the commissioners proceed with the ordinance.



The town of Dundee will soon vote on whether to move the municipal elections from April 2026 to November 2027. However, some critics argue that the decision should be left to the people, as it would also extend the council's current terms by 18 months.

The backstory:

Joe Garrison, a business owner and former mayor and commissioner of Dundee, held office for eight years and intends to run for mayor in the April 2026 election.

READ: School system responds to commission postponing decision on proposed tax increase

"We have a commission that's been here for years, and the people are getting fed up with it," Garrison stated. "The money, the taxes, and how they have no vision for the future of our town."

The only potential obstacle to his candidacy is an upcoming vote.

Town commissioners will decide whether to move the municipal elections from April 2026 to November 2027. This change would also extend the terms of the mayor, vice mayor and a commissioner by an additional 18 months.

MORE: Sara Roberts McCarley will become Lakeland's next mayor

The other side:

According to the town manager and clerk, the town attorney has confirmed that this is legal. In 2003, a referendum allowed terms to be changed by ordinance rather than by referendum.

The town is also following guidance from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections, who has requested that cities within Polk County move elections to November to save money and increase voter turnout.

Nevertheless, Garrison's friend, a community activist, insists that the people should make the decision.

"They're saying we can do this under home rule—okay, that's fine, but morally and ethically, are you willing to do what's right for the people?" said Mervin Raggs III. "Are you willing to give the people in the town of Dundee the opportunity to voice their opinion?"

READ: Bartow annexes Executive Airport amid concerns about residential development

Garrison asserts that he believes the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional and wants the election in April 2026 to proceed as planned, followed by a referendum.

"It's a love for Dundee and the people," Garrison expressed. "They gave me a chance, and now I'm asking them to give me a chance to vote."

What's next:

Garrison is prepared to file a lawsuit against the town if the commissioners proceed with the ordinance.

The second hearing on the issue will be held on November 18th at town hall.

The public will be allowed to provide comments, after which the commission will vote.