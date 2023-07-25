Ron DeSantis involved in car crash on drive to Chattanooga; Florida governor unhurt

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, his spokesman says.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read more at FOXNews.com.