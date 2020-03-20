DeSantis orders restaurants close dining rooms; takeout can include alcoholic beverages

Restaurants in Florida have been ordered to close for dine-in customers, according to an order from Governor Ron DeSantis Friday. The new rules expand on a previous executive order put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Food can still be ordered to-go -- as well as alcoholic beverages, according to the order.

Executive Order 20-71 directs "all restaurants and food establishments within the State of Florida to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers. The listed establishments may, however, operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services."

The order lifts the restriction on restaurants from selling alcohol for consumption off-premises. According to the new order, the alcohol must be in a "sealed container" and must be accompanied by the sale of food in the same order. Proof of identity and age will also be required.

The new rules will last through the expiration of the state of emergency, which was set for April 8, 2020, but could be extended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

