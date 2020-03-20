Laid-off, furloughed workers should file for benefits immediately, attorney warns

The coronavirus pandemic has many wondering where they will get their next paycheck from if they are laid off or furloughed. Employment law attorney Erik DeL’Etoile said it’s important to breathe, know others are in the same boat and file for unemployment.

There’s a good chance the unemployment office is closed so DeL’Etoile recommends going online to Floridajobs.org. The website allows people to file for unemployment online.

“It’s going to be a process and there’s going to be a lot of people applying, so the sooner you apply the better,” DeL’Etoile explained.

DeL’Etoile said people who are furloughed still have the opportunity to receive unemployment if they are not getting paid.



Earlier this week, Governor Ron DeSantis said restrictions on unemployment eligibility have been relaxed, which means any employees who have lost out on a paycheck because of the coronavirus pandemic and are no longer getting paid will be eligible for unemployment payments.



According to DeL’Etoile, employers now have the right to ask about an employee’s medical situation because there is so much uncertainty on who or who may not be infected with COVID-19.

“Since it’s been labeled a pandemic, an employer is allowed to ask more pointed questions regarding your medical condition. They can even go as far as taking your temperature to ensure the health and safety of your fellow employees,” DeL’Etoile explained.



Salaried employees, who are told by their boss to go home will still get paid, according to DeL’Etoile.

He explained, “If you work at all during your day, whether it’s 10 minutes or 100 hours you are entitled to your full salary. So, if you’re told to go home and you’re still checking emails, still supposed to be taking phone calls, as a salaried employee you’re still working and you would be entitled to your full salary.”



However, that is not the case for hourly employees.

“If you were sent home, if you’re not given hours, if you’re not working, they do not have to pay you. They only need to pay you for the time you work, but that is why now you can go and apply for unemployment benefits,” DeL’Etoile said.



It may take two weeks to get a paycheck once someone applies for unemployment benefits.