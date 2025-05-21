DeSantis signs new bills directed at school safety, mental health and anti-swatting

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis signed new bills into law on Wednesday directed at increased school safety, mental health and law enforcement support. For the seventh year in a row, Florida has signed into law new legislation protecting students across the state. Except for staff-monitored entrances, public school buildings must now stay locked during supervision hours.



Governor Ron DeSantis signed new bills into law on Wednesday, continuing his commitment to school safety, mental health and law enforcement support.

The governor was joined by political and law enforcement leaders from across the state during his press conference in Winter Haven.

Big picture view:

For the seventh year in a row, Florida has signed into law new legislation protecting students across the state.

The bill, SB-1470, expands training for school officers and builds up emergency response systems.

It follows the state’s Guardian Program, requiring requalification, gun practice and psychological evaluations.

Except for staff-monitored entrances, public school buildings must now stay locked during supervision hours.

It also authorizes childcare facilities to utilize guardians just like public and private schools do.

House Bill 1470 will support law enforcement officers across the state by giving them more discretion when dealing with a mental health response.

It aligns with the Florida harm and management model which identifies students who may present a danger to themselves or others.

30,000 staff members across the state have been trained in that model.

In regard to the issue of "swatting," DeSantis says enough is enough.

"Swatting" is when a fake 911 call is made to emergency services intended to dispatch a large law enforcement presence to a certain address.

What they're saying:

"Swatting is a tactic of cowards who use fake reports to law enforcement to harass people who they disagree with politically. Today, Florida gets even tougher on swatting," said DeSantis. "I signed HB 279 which introduces felony charges for individuals who make false 911 reports that result in significant harm. If you try this in our state, you will face punishment."

The new law requires repeat offenders to face enhanced charges and will force the person doing the swatting to pay restitution to repay law enforcement and compensate victims.

"These are not victimless crimes. One: People can get hurt by doing it. But even if nobody’s hurt, it’s taking resources and time and manpower away from actually doing the job that we want our law enforcement and first responders to do," DeSantis said.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Governor Ron DeSantis.

