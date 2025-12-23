Survey launched for St. Pete's District 2; residents push for green space, infrastructure, flood protections

The Brief The City has launched its plans for a District 2 master plan, soliciting opinions from residents. District 2 is one of the fastest growing areas of the city. Neighbors are voicing concerns about infrastructure, over development, the impact on the environment and pushing for more parks, a rec center and athletic fields.



St. Petersburg is asking residents in some of its fastest-changing neighborhoods to weigh in on what growth should look like next, launching a new website and survey aimed at creating a master plan for City Council District 2.

What we know:

The district includes Riviera Bay, where signs of development are already hard to miss and where some longtime residents say the city needs a clearer vision before the next wave arrives.

"We’re worried about the nature of our neighborhood changing because people can’t afford to live here anymore," said Vanessa Pugliese, the president of the Riviera Bay Civic Association.

City leaders say the goal is to develop guiding principles for redevelopment before projects start stacking up and to make sure the direction comes from the community.

"We wanted to make sure that when this redevelopment comes our way, because we know it’s coming, that it comes with an idea that comes from the community, with a guiding document," said City Councilmember Brandi Gabbard (District 2).

What they're saying:

For neighbors like Pugliese, the master plan is overdue. Up until now, she says development has felt like a mishmash.

"We have four of the same businesses next to each other," Pugliese said. "There are four burger places and five car washes. And we would like to see a more managed development plan."

Pugliese says many residents support growth, but want the city to focus on quality-of-life upgrades that haven’t kept pace.

"We want more green space. We want more recreation space for the kids," she said. "We don’t have a rec center. We don’t have any ball fields. We don’t have any soccer parks."

Dig deeper:

But after reading through the survey, she worries it leans too heavily toward development, and not enough toward protecting what already exists, including environmental assets like Weedon Island, and infrastructure needs like drainage and stormwater improvements.

Another major concern: whether new projects could make flooding worse for neighborhoods that already deal with water.

"The people that already live here… want to make sure this plan works for us," Pugliese said. "We’ve already chosen St. Petersburg as our home. We love it here."

What's next:

The city’s new website includes a survey meant to gather input on growth, priorities and community needs across District 2.