DeSantis suspends Florida councilwoman after health care and wire fraud indictment

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a Hialeah City Council member who was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on health care fraud and wire fraud charges.

DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Angelica Pacheco, who faces fraud allegations related to an addiction-treatment facility that she operated.

The executive order said it is "in the best interests of the residents of the city of Hialeah, and the citizens of the state of Florida, that Angelica Pacheco be immediately suspended from the public office which she now holds."

Pacheco was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, five counts of health care fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, Jr. acknowledged Pacheco's suspension and expressed his disappointment in her actions.

The post read, "This afternoon the Office of the City Attorney was notified by the Executive Office of the Governor that Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended Angelica Pacheco from the Hialeah City Council. This decision comes as a result of Mrs. Pacheco’s grand jury indictment for defrauding the United States of millions of dollars announced last week. I reiterate my disappointment in Mrs. Pacheco’s actions and hope to put this dark chapter for the City behind us."

In August 2022, DeSantis suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for neglect of duty and appointed Suzy Lopez to replace him.

A year later, he suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell for incompetence.

Warren sued to get his job back, but has not been reinstated. He also tossed his hat in the ring to win the position back in the upcoming election.

