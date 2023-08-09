Governor Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Monique Worrell accusing her of neglect of duty and incompetence

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell effective immediately.

Worrell was based in the 9th judicial district, which is located in Central Florida and covers Orange and Osceola Counties.

DeSantis said Worrell’s practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties.

The governor has appointed former judge Andrew Bain to serve as state attorney for the duration of the suspension.

Last year, DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

On Aug. 4, 2022, the governor fired the twice-elected state attorney for refusing to prosecute abortion and gender-affirming cases. The governor accused him of neglect of duty, and appointed Suzy Lopez to take over the office.

In firing Warren, the governor cited a pledge Warren signed – along with more than 80 other prosecutors nationwide -- not to prosecute certain abortion and gender-affirming cases involving minors. Warren claimed it wasn’t a blanket policy and said that no such cases had ever even come before his desk.

Warren called his ousting an "illegal political stunt" and sued in Federal Court to regain his job. The judge found that the governor was wrong to fire Warren, but said the court lacked the authority to reinstall him as state attorney.

Warren appealed the decision and is currently awaiting a ruling.

"It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims."

Ron DeSantis speaks at press conference announcing the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell.

"We are fortunate to have a governor committed to the rule of law and holding officials — especially those elected to protect the public — accountable for not doing the jobs they swore an oath to do," said Attorney General Ashley Moody. "Ms. Worrell abdicated her responsibility as the circuit’s top prosecutor and her actions undermine the safety and security of our state and Floridians."

Following Wednesday's announcement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, State Attorney Warren said in a statement to FOX 13, "Another illegal and unconstitutional attack on democracy by a small, scared man who is desperate to save his political career. He wants to be a bully, but he’s actually a coward who has repeatedly violated the rule of law and the will of the voters to cover up his own weakness."

Warren marked the one-year anniversary of his fight against his own illegal suspension by DeSantis on August 4.

DeSantis has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Florida Constitution.

