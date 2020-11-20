Annual sand sculpting event to take place on Treasure Island

With most festivals and events being canceled this year many people wondered if that would be the case for ‘Sanding Ovations’, the international sand sculpting competition. But, Treasure Island carved out the perfect socially distanced space on the beach.

"The sculptures are spaced at least 30 feet away from each other," stated Meredith Corson Doubleday, the event organizer.

The event hasn't been without its challenges.

"We have 10 countries represented, but due to travel restrictions, we couldn't get the sculptors here. So a couple of months ago, when we had to make that decision, we decided to have an exhibition instead of a competition," Doubleday explained.

This year's exhibition theme is ‘Sandhenge’ with a grain of comedy.

"We have the world's largest sand dial right in the middle. It is surrounded by our village, our Paleolithic village and they have a little bit of a sense of humor. We are going to have signs on the sculptures to help pull it all together," explained Corson Doubleday.

COVID-19 wasn't the only challenge the sculptors faced. Hurricane Eta kicked up some sand.

Doubleday shared, "This has already been a two-week process. We had a lot of the sculptures already finished when the storm hit. We lost 80 percent of the work that was already done."

Fortunately, they were able to rebuild and are ready for the crowds.

This event ends November 22, but if you can't make it don't worry, the sculptures will stay in place until the New Year, weather permitting.

Learn more about the event here.

