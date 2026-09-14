Detectives investigate shooting, searching for car possibly linked to crime: HCSO

The Brief Hernando County detectives and forensics personnel are investigating a shooting in Spring Hill. Authorities are searching for a silver Honda Accord that may be involved in the crime. Officials urge anyone who sees the vehicle to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office immediately.



Hernando County Sheriff's Office detectives and forensics personnel are conducting a shooting investigation Monday evening in Spring Hill.

Active shooting in Spring Hill

What we know:

Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies, Major Case detectives and forensics personnel were on the scene of the shooting investigation in the area of Landover Boulevard and Chalmer Street in Spring Hill.

Investigators are looking for a silver Honda Accord that may be involved in the incident.

Details missing in shooting

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released information regarding potential injuries, suspects or what led to the shooting.

Public safety advice

What you can do:

Authorities ask anyone who sees a matching vehicle to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830 and warn people not to approach the car or anyone inside.

Sheriff's officials ask the public to completely avoid the area of Landover Boulevard and Chalmer Street while the investigation continues.