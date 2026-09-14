Atlantic system being monitored as Florida gets brief humidity break

The Brief An area of storms in the middle of the Atlantic has a 30% chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters say even if the disturbance organizes, atmospheric patterns will push it away from land, keeping the Gulf and Caribbean quiet. A brief surge of drier air will bring temporary relief from Florida humidity along the Interstate 4 corridor on Wednesday before moisture returns Thursday.



As another week begins, there is one small area of interest in the Atlantic Basin, but it is not expected to pose a threat.

Atlantic tropical disturbance forecast

What we know:

An area of storms in the middle of the Atlantic has a 30% chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Even if the system were to develop, its location in the middle of the Atlantic means it would eventually be picked up by the prevailing weather pattern and pushed out, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Model support for development is limited, so meteorologists will continue to monitor the system but are not concerned about it at this time.

The Caribbean and Gulf remain quiet for now.

Florida humidity

Local perspective:

Closer to home, a small amount of drier air could push south to the Interstate 4 corridor on Wednesday.

Don't get too excited, though. The farther south you are, the less noticeable the drier air will be.

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And even areas north of Tampa that do get a brief break from the humidity could see it return Thursday.

It's the latest tease of fall from Mother Nature, with more comfortable air making a brief appearance before the humidity returns.