Atlantic system being monitored as Florida gets brief humidity break
TAMPA, Fla. - As another week begins, there is one small area of interest in the Atlantic Basin, but it is not expected to pose a threat.
Atlantic tropical disturbance forecast
What we know:
An area of storms in the middle of the Atlantic has a 30% chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Even if the system were to develop, its location in the middle of the Atlantic means it would eventually be picked up by the prevailing weather pattern and pushed out, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.
Model support for development is limited, so meteorologists will continue to monitor the system but are not concerned about it at this time.
The Caribbean and Gulf remain quiet for now.
Florida humidity
Local perspective:
Closer to home, a small amount of drier air could push south to the Interstate 4 corridor on Wednesday.
Don't get too excited, though. The farther south you are, the less noticeable the drier air will be.
And even areas north of Tampa that do get a brief break from the humidity could see it return Thursday.
It's the latest tease of fall from Mother Nature, with more comfortable air making a brief appearance before the humidity returns.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from tropical advisories issued by the National Hurricane Center and weather forecasts provided by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.