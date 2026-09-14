DeSantis announces tax holiday for guns and supplies; Florida Archery Center groundbreaking near Lakeland

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a second consecutive Second Amendment sales tax holiday running through Dec. 31 across Florida. The tax-free period applies to firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, fishing equipment and camping supplies. State leaders also unveiled plans to break ground on a new archery center at the Tenoroc Shooting Range near Lakeland.



Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the state will offer a second consecutive Second Amendment sales tax holiday, allowing Floridians to purchase certain firearms, ammunition, hunting, fishing and camping supplies without paying sales tax.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference at the Tenoroc Shooting Range near Lakeland.

Florida Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales Tax Holiday

What we know:

The 2026 sales tax holiday began Sept. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. The Florida Department of Revenue says qualifying hunting, fishing and camping items are exempt from sales tax during the holiday.

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The holiday includes firearms such as pistols, rifles and shotguns, as well as ammunition, bows, crossbows and certain related accessories.

Eligible camping and fishing supplies include items such as tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves, lanterns, fishing rods, reels, bait and tackle.

The 2026 holiday also expands the tax relief available for certain firearm accessories. The state's budget materials say the holiday includes additional firearm accessories and doubles the price threshold for eligible fishing bait and tackle.

For fishing bait and tackle, individual items priced at $10 or less, or multiple items sold together for $20 or less, can qualify for the exemption.

The state expects the 2026 holiday to provide tens of millions of dollars in sales tax savings for Florida hunters, anglers and campers.

Florida Archery Center groundbreaking

Dig deeper:

During Monday's press conference, DeSantis also announced plans to break ground on a new Florida Archery Center at Tenoroc.

The center is expected to expand the shooting sports opportunities already available at the Lakeland facility.

Tenoroc currently offers rifle and handgun ranges, sporting clays, trap, air rifle and archery facilities, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The facility is part of the Tenoroc Public Use Area, which also offers fishing, hiking, wildlife viewing, paddling and other outdoor recreational activities.

"I’m excited to be able to offer even more great outdoor pursuits for Florida families," DeSantis said.

How to find eligible items

What you can do:

The Florida Department of Revenue has a complete list of items that qualify for the 2026 Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales Tax Holiday. You can see the list on their website here.