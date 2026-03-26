Detroit Lions player mentioned in text messages connected to robbery, kidnapping case

The Brief Freddie Hughes appeared in a Hillsborough County courtroom on Thursday in connection to a Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case linked to a rental home by Terrion Arnold of the Detroit Lions. The State Attorney's office released text messages exchanged by who investigators describe as Arnold's girlfriend, Ariana Del Valle, and her roommate, Jasmine Randazzo, which mention Terrion's name. Investigators believe the robbery is tied to earlier thefts at a Largo rental home where high-end items, guns and $100,000 in cash were reported stolen.



A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping in Tampa that detectives say is linked to a rental home used by Terrion Arnold, a cornerback for the Detroit Lions.

What we know:

A detective with the Tampa Police Department testified in a Hillsborough County courtroom on Thursday that Freddie Hughes was among the group of suspects who robbed three men at a Tampa apartment complex last month.

A judge determined that he was a fight risk.

"The fact that you were trying to hide and the fact that you don't have a local address, I do believe you are a threat to the community," Judge Catherine Catlin, a judge for the Hillsborough Circuit Court, said. "I worry about these victims, I worry about the witnesses if you were permitted to be released."

RELATED: Fifth suspect arrested in Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery linked to home rented by Detroit Lions player: TPD

Hughes was held without bond and barred from having any contact with witnesses or his co-defendants.

The backstory:

Investigators say the victims were lured to the apartment by Jasmine Randazzo, 19, and Ariana Del Valle, 18.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

According to court documents, when one of the men opened a bedroom closet door, he was confronted by two armed suspects who are accused of pistol-whipping and threatening the victims.

Detectives say Boakai Hilton, 23, and Christon Williams, 24, along with Lyndell Hudson II, 26, were armed and held the victims against their will inside the apartment at the Eagles Point at Tampa Palms complex on Feb. 4.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Dig deeper:

Detectives believe the armed robbery is connected to reported thefts at a Largo home that was being rented by Arnold.

Pictured: Detroit Lions Player Terrion Arnold.

Detectives said high-end bags, guns, a cellphone and $100,000 in cash were reported stolen from the property in two separate incidents prior to the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

Big picture view:

While Arnold has not been charged with any crime, he was mentioned several times in Thursday's hearing when the prosecution was asking the detective questions in this exchange.

The prosecution asked, 'There is a man involved in this case named Terrion Arnold, is that correct?"

The detective then responded, "That's correct."

Then, the prosecution asked, "He has not been charged." Then, the detective said, "No, he has not."

After that exchange, the prosecution asked, "But, his name popped up?" and the detective answered, "Yes, it does."

The Evidence:

The State Attorney's office released the following text messages to us on Thursday which came from Jasmine Randazzo to another person.

They mention Terrion Arnold by name and talk about the apartment.

The other side:

Terrion Arnold's attorney, Tim Jansen, sent us this statement.

"We have not yet been provided with the text messages in question, and it would be inappropriate to comment on isolated excerpts without first reviewing them in their full context. We are aware that law enforcement has conducted an extensive investigation, as reflected in the 49-page criminal information. Notably, our client has not been charged, and based on the evidence currently known, we do not anticipate that any charges will be brought against him. Any suggestion of involvement appears to rest solely on the fact that our client is acquainted with certain individuals connected to this matter. Mere association does not constitute participation in criminal activity. Importantly, there is no evidence, nor any witness testimony, indicating that our client had any involvement."

What we don't know:

Tampa police have not connected the victims to the stolen items at the home in Largo. However, that case is being investigated separately by Largo Police.