Fifth suspect arrested in Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery linked to home rented by Detroit Lions player: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping in Tampa that detectives say is linked to a rental home used by Terrion Arnold, a cornerback for the Detroit Lions.
According to the Tampa Police Department, Boakai Hilton, 23, was arrested in Hernando County and will be extradited to Hillsborough County.
What we know:
During a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday, TPD discussed the allegations against Hilton, who was an accomplice of Christion Williams, 24, and Lyndell Hudson II, 26.
READ MORE: Detroit Lions player linked to two suspects arrested in Tampa armed robbery, kidnapping: Detectives
Detectives said the three men were armed and held victims against their will inside an apartment at the Eagles Point at Tampa Palms complex on Feb. 4.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department
Investigators say the victims were lured to the apartment by Jasmine Randazzo, 19, and Ariana Del Valle, 18. According to court documents, when one of the men opened a bedroom closet door, he was confronted by two armed suspects who are accused of pistol-whipping and threatening the victims.
Detectives said those two suspects are believed to be Williams and Hudson.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department
Dig deeper:
Detectives believe the armed robbery is connected to reported thefts at a Largo home that was being rented by Arnold. Detectives said high-end bags, guns, a cellphone and $100,000 in cash were reported stolen from the property in two separate incidents prior to the alleged kidnapping and robbery.
Hilton faces three counts of kidnapping with intent to inflict bodily harm or terrorize and three counts of robbery with a firearm.
Investigators say additional suspects may be involved.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the Largo thefts.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Tampa Police Department, court records, testimony from detectives and information from investigators in court.