New St. Pete speakeasy is where you can air your 'Dirty Laundry'

When you walk into this new St. Petersburg establishment, you might think you're at a laundromat – but you aren't. At the Dirty Laundry, it's half café and half speakeasy.

The café part is open every day. However, after 5 p.m. during the weekdays and starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday, the payphone turns on and one of the washing rooms starts its spin cycle. That's the sign that the speakeasy is open for business.

When you pick up the payphone, you'll get a code to enter.

Inside, you'll have your choice of handcrafted cocktails and Cuban-inspired tapas.

Of course, they have Cuban sandwiches with bread from the iconic La Segunda. Dirty Laundry offers live music on weekends.

But that's not all. There is also an outdoor patio in the back.

Dirty Laundry also offers a Sunday brunch. To learn more, head over to their website.