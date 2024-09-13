Expand / Collapse search

Disaster assistance now available for Pinellas County residents impacted by Debby

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 13, 2024 5:43pm EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Help is now available for Pinellas County residents impacted by Hurricane Debby.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-caused expenses. 

Eligible residents can apply online by clicking here.

You can also call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. 

Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

