Disaster assistance now available for Pinellas County residents impacted by Debby
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Help is now available for Pinellas County residents impacted by Hurricane Debby.
Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-caused expenses.
Eligible residents can apply online by clicking here.
RELATED: Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic
You can also call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).
If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, seven days a week.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter