Disaster assistance now available for Pinellas County residents impacted by Debby

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Help is now available for Pinellas County residents impacted by Hurricane Debby.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-caused expenses.

Eligible residents can apply online by clicking here.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic

You can also call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: