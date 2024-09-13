Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic

The seventh named storm of the 2024 hurricane season has formed in the Atlantic.

Gordon developed on Friday morning and was located near latitude 19.4 degrees north, and longitude 38.6 degrees west, as of 11 a.m.

It was about 990 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles and was moving west-northwest at 12 miles an hour.

Gordon is expected to strengthen throughout the day on Friday before weakening on Saturday.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes said Gordon will undergo cycles of strengthening and weakening over the next week as it continues to move west-northwest. It is currently far away from land.

He added that weather models still indicate that Gordon will ultimately be steered away from the United States next week.

If this is the case, it would likely be the first named storm of 2024 to not make landfall at some point within its lifespan.

