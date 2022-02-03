Expand / Collapse search

Discounted tickets for Florida Strawberry Festival on sale at Publix

By FOX 13 news staff
Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. - You can save some money on tickets to this year's Florida Strawberry Festival.

From now until March 13, you can get discounted admission at participating Publix stores. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $4 for children, ages 6 to 12. Otherwise, admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids under four get in free with a paying adult.

The full list of participating Publix stores can be found here.

The festival kicks off in Plant City on March 3 and ends on March 13. The event typically draws over 500,000 people across 11 days.

READ: Strawberry shortcake could soon become part of Florida law