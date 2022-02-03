Discounted tickets for Florida Strawberry Festival on sale at Publix

You can save some money on tickets to this year's Florida Strawberry Festival.

From now until March 13, you can get discounted admission at participating Publix stores. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $4 for children, ages 6 to 12. Otherwise, admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids under four get in free with a paying adult.

The full list of participating Publix stores can be found here.

The festival kicks off in Plant City on March 3 and ends on March 13. The event typically draws over 500,000 people across 11 days.

