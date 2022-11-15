Walt Disney World raises theme price tickets for first time in 3 years: Here is how much they're going up

article

Your next visit to Walt Disney World will cost more as Disney is raising its prices.

Walt Disney World Resort confirmed Tuesday that it will raise the price of admission to visit its theme parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom – in December, and that ticket pricing will vary by theme park and demand. Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive park to visit, Disney said.

"With our new park-specific pricing, Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," the company said in a statement.

Right now, one-day admission to one of Disney World's four theme parks begins at $109 for guests ages 10 and older. Starting on Dec. 8, 2022, when the resort implements its park-specific pricing on 1-day, 1-park tickets, ticket prices will range from $109 to $189, depending on the date and park.

How much are Walt Disney World theme park tickets?

Based on Disney's new program, here is how much it will cost to visit each park:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (current price range)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189

Walt Disney World said the peak ticket price at its Magic Kingdom theme park – $189, not including the park hopper add-on, parking, or anything else – would account for the nine days around Christmas and New Year's.

"The $189 price point is specifically for 9 days around the week of Christmas to New Year’s at Magic Kingdom - less than 1% of our 1-day, 1-park specific ticket options available in 2023," Disney said.

Disney's park hopper – an add-on that allows people to visit more than one park in the same day – will also increase.

Disney also announced another change to its reservation system. Now, when people book a one-day, one-park ticket, they will automatically make a reservation to visit that particular theme park.

During the COVID-19 pandemic to control crowd sizes, Disney implemented a reservation system that required people to have both a theme park ticket and a reservation to visit.

Another change Disney fans will notice is a change in pricing for add-on options including its Park Hopper. Disney said pricing for those add-ons will vary depending on the date.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," a Disney spokesperson said. "We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years."