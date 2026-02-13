Tropicana Field reopens its doors after hurricane damage, final walkthrough set for Friday

The Brief St. Petersburg leaders will host a final media walkthrough of Tropicana Field at 1 p.m. Friday. The stadium has been under repair since Hurricane Milton damaged the roof in October 2024. The city says the Trop is on track to be ready for Spring Training and Opening Day on April 6, 2026.



City leaders will give the media a final look inside Tropicana Field on Friday afternoon, marking a major milestone in the stadium’s recovery from hurricane damage more than a year ago.

Hurricane Milton tore into the Trop’s roof in October 2024, allowing rain to pour inside and forcing extensive repairs. Engineers first assessed the damage before the city launched a large-scale rebuilding effort.

Big picture view:

The roof replacement became the centerpiece of the project.

The new material was designed by a French company, manufactured in Germany, cut into 24 panels in China and then shipped to St. Petersburg. It's a translucent, Teflon-coated fiberglass fabric known as PTFE. Each panel weighs about 5,000 pounds.

Crews installed the panels more than 200 feet above the field using ropes and harnesses. Each panel required a six-hour window of clear weather. The final roof panel was secured on Nov. 21, 2025.

City officials say the new roof is designed to withstand wind speeds between 150 and 165 miles per hour, considerably stronger than the previous roof.

Interior work and field restoration

Once the roof was sealed, crews moved inside. Repairs included drywall, electrical work along the catwalks, painting and installation of a new sound system.

The field has also been rebuilt. Workers installed a three-quarter-inch pad over the concrete before rolling out more than 137,000 square feet of new turf. The infield includes 450 tons of clay, and the warning track features a walnut shell blend.

During the repairs, Tampa's George Steinbrenner Field became the Tampa Bay Rays' temporary home for the 2025 season, moving the team outdoors for the first time.

What's next:

The Rays' lease at the Trop expires after the 2028 season. In the longer term, the Rays have released conceptual drawings for a proposed $2.3-billion ballpark and mixed-use project to be located on a 113-acre site leased from Hillsborough College in Tampa.

The city says Friday’s Trop walkthrough will likely be the last media event before the Rays return home. On Saturday, February 14, the Rays are hosting a Fan Fest Block Party featuring a community yard sale, meet-and-greet opportunities with players, games, mascots and a stage show. The block party runs 1pm to 5pm outside Tropicana Field.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 6, 2026.