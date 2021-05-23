‘Distinguished’ gentlemen in dapper duds drove throughout Bay Area to draw attention to men’s health issues

On Sunday, Bay Area streets were filled with hundreds of men, dressed to the nines, riding on their motorcycles. It was all part of the ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’ which strives to bring awareness to health issues men face.

The ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’ has two main rules, dapper dress is required and riders must ride their vintage bike.

With over 200 bikes and their fancy attire, the group is hard to miss. The ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’ is raising awareness for men’s health, specifically about topics that men often don’t talk about.

"We’ve partnered with the Movember Foundation, and we’re focused on prostate cancer and men suicide prevention. Those are the two primary diseases that were trying to bring awareness to. It’s a big problem in the world today, and I think it’s not been brought to the forefront in recent years, so we’re trying to help do that," said Herm Narciso, the coordinator for the ride.

However, this isn’t just a local effort. Men all over the globe have joined in on this community, finding and restoring vintage bikes and ultimately using them to help create change.

"We ride through 107 countries, over 350 cities throughout the world on vintage motorcycles, dressed dapper," said Narciso. "We do it all to raise awareness for men’s health."

On Sunday, the group fired up their engines to ride around the Bay Area. It’s the first ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’ in over a year and a half.

The group is happy to be back making a difference, rejoining a community that encourages men to have those tough conversations.

"We’re back and stronger than ever with this thing."

Over the years the organization has raised millions to benefit men’s health.

For more information, visit www.gentlemansride.com.

