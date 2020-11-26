Diver drowns in Palm Harbor spring

An experienced diver apparently drowned while diving in a Palm Harbor spring Thursday afternoon.

Pinellas County deputies say they were called to the natural spring known as the "Blue Sink" off Rolling Oaks Drive just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told them that Trevor Harris had been free diving in the spring with a snorkel and never resurfaced.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Palm Harbor Fire Rescue divers tried to find Harris but were unable due to the depth and visibility of the water, deputies said. The sheriff's office dive team was also unsuccessful.

The spring is about 145 feet deep and is around 600 feet by 800 feet at the bottom.

Deputies say Harris, 30, had swam there over 50 times.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, they noted, and foul play is not suspected.

They were still working to recover his body Thursday evening.