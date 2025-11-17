DJ shot, killed in Ybor City road rage incident remembered by friends and family

The Brief Tampa police revealed that Dedrick Sykes was the victim in Friday night's road rage shooting. His friends honored him with a moment of silence and a toast on Sunday afternoon after learning he died in a road rage shooting on Friday night in Ybor City. Detectives said that there was a verbal argument between the shooter, an adult male, who said he fired in self-defense, and Sykes before gunshots rang out.



A widely known DJ was shot and killed during a road rage shooting in Ybor City on Friday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Dedrick Sykes was a regular DJ at 7th and Grove.

His friends honored him with a moment of silence and a toast on Sunday afternoon after learning he died in a road rage shooting on Friday night in Ybor City.

What they're saying:

"I love you, and I appreciate everything you've done. I appreciate the things that you're going to do on your afterlife, Lord," Tony Parker said. "And at the end of the day, continue to do unto us. Shots out for my boy DJ Shy, I love everybody, let's do it."

Tony Parker was his friend and coworker. He said they often worked together because Sykes was a DJ and Parker was an emcee, known as Emcee Busta Bus.

He added, "I prayed that wasn't the truth and in the process of me praying that it wasn't the truth, God told me I can't be selfish in this act."

Parker and Sykes had a long-lasting relationship.

"Our relationship formed roughly about eight years ago, working together at Seventh and Grove, and we were blessed to have the opportunity," Parker said.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred near East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street.

Detectives said that there was a verbal argument between the shooter, an adult male, and Sykes before the shooting.

Police say the shooter stayed on scene and told investigators that he shot the victim in self-defense.

Investigators said he did not show any signs of impairment after the shooting.

Sykes was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate course of action.