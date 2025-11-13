Deadly Ybor crash: Prosecutors want suspect accused of killing 4 kept behind bars until trial

The Brief Prosecutors want 22-year-old Silas Sampson held without bond following a crash that killed four people in Ybor City. Court filings detail the high-speed chase seconds before impact, showing the car reached nearly 100 mph. Surveillance video captured victims being thrown through the air as the car plowed into a crowd outside Bradley’s on 7th Avenue.



Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Silas Kenneth Sampson, 22, in jail while he awaits trial for the deadly crash that killed four people and injured more than a dozen others outside Bradley’s on 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

The backstory:

According to a newly filed motion for pretrial detention, Florida Highway Patrol troopers first spotted a silver Toyota Camry driven by Sampson around 12:39 a.m. on November 8, speeding south on I-275. When troopers tried to stop the car near Nebraska Avenue, Sampson fled, reaching speeds of 92 to 100 mph as he turned onto Seventh Avenue.

Troopers ended the chase just 10 seconds before the crash, citing heavy pedestrian traffic in Ybor City. Surveillance video then captured the car striking a Jeep, bouncing onto the sidewalk, and slamming into people standing between The Copper Shaker and Bradley’s on 7th.

The motion states that at least a dozen people were hit. Video showed "two individuals flying through the air, with one hitting the ceiling, another colliding with a wall" before the car came to rest inside the outdoor patio area.

‘Continuing danger to the community’

What they're saying:

The filing describes Sampson as a "continuing danger to the community" and says there are no conditions of release that could protect the public.

Investigators say Sampson smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and refused to provide a voluntary blood sample, prompting officers to obtain a search warrant for a blood draw. In custody, Sampson allegedly said he "made a mistake," asked "how many people did I kill," and told officers to "just get me to jail."

Deadly Ybor crash victims

Four people were killed: Lisa Johnson, 41, of Winter Haven; Marlon Collins, 49, of Bartow; Sherman Jones, 53, of Tampa; and Kristina Richards, 25, of Ohio.

Thirteen others were injured, including one person still in critical condition.

Sampson is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing to elude, causing death or serious injury.

What's next:

His pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Hillsborough County court.