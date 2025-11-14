Tampa road rage ends with one person dead
TAMPA - Tampa police are investigating a deadly case of road rage Friday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a shot fired near E 5th Avenue and N 22nd Street.
Timeline:
When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators say it appears the shooting stemmed from a road rage dispute.
The shooter, an adult man, is claiming self-defense and is cooperating, police said.
The gun has been recovered, and there is no threat to the community.
N 22nd Street between E 4th Avenue and E 5th Avenue and E 5th Avenue between N 21st Street and N 22nd Street are closed at this time.
What's next:
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department in a press release.