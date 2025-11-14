Expand / Collapse search

Tampa road rage ends with one person dead

By
Updated  November 14, 2025 9:25pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Click video player above to watch FOX 13 News.

    The Brief

      • Tampa police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Friday night.
      • Investigators said a man died from a gunshot wound.
      • The shooter is claiming self-defense, according to police.

    TAMPA - Tampa police are investigating a deadly case of road rage Friday evening.

    Officers responded to reports of a shot fired near E 5th Avenue and N 22nd Street.

    Image 1 of 4

     

    Timeline:

    When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

    Investigators say it appears the shooting stemmed from a road rage dispute.

    The shooter, an adult man, is claiming self-defense and is cooperating, police said.

    Other News: Fire sparks hazmat warning in Pinellas Park, residents advised to stay inside

    The gun has been recovered, and there is no threat to the community.

    N 22nd Street between E 4th Avenue and E 5th Avenue and E 5th Avenue between N 21st Street and N 22nd Street are closed at this time.  

    What's next:

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department in a press release.

    TampaCrime and Public Safety