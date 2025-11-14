Tampa road rage ends with one person dead

Click video player above to watch FOX 13 News.

Tampa police are investigating a deadly case of road rage Friday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shot fired near E 5th Avenue and N 22nd Street.

Timeline:

When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say it appears the shooting stemmed from a road rage dispute.

The shooter, an adult man, is claiming self-defense and is cooperating, police said.

The gun has been recovered, and there is no threat to the community.

N 22nd Street between E 4th Avenue and E 5th Avenue and E 5th Avenue between N 21st Street and N 22nd Street are closed at this time.

