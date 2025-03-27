Cancer survivor shares message as doctors see more cases among young men

The Brief Doctors say they're treating more patients in their 20s and 30s for cancer, including colorectal, testicular and breast cancers. Phil Heinrich was diagnosed last year and underwent several months of treatment. He urges other young people not to wait if they feel something that might be off.



Doctors in the Tampa Bay area say they're treating more patients in their 20s and 30s for cancer, including colorectal, testicular and breast cancers.

Phil Heinrich's battle

The backstory:

Just 11 months ago, Phil Heinrich was perfectly healthy. He was running 10 miles a day and building his career in software sales, but that changed in an instant when he got a diagnosis that had him fighting for his life.

"I personally had never experienced anything that just like upended my life in literally an hour," Heinrich said.

Pictured: Phil Heinrich.

Heinrich was just 27 when last April he felt subtle pain in his groin area.

"It was nothing I really took much note of or put much stock into, and then it would get a little bit more frequent and it would hurt a little bit more. And then, like, finally, after like a month, I was like, all right, let's go check this out," Heinrich said.

When he got to urgent care then sent him straight to the ER where an ultrasound showed he had masses all over his entire body.

"You've got stuff in your abdomen, you've got 60, 70 spots on your lungs. And obviously in your testicle as well," Heinrich said.

Within hours, he underwent emergency surgery.

"Twenty-four hours basically have passed from the time that I was like, 'all right, let's go to Urgent Care and figure out what's up' to testicle removed. Like, you have cancer everywhere," Heinrich said.

For the next several months, he underwent four rounds of chemo with his sister, Julie, by his side – who he calls his angel, always bringing interesting hats to pass the time.

Photo courtesy: Phil Heinrich.

Then several months later came a major nine-hour abdominal surgery. Doctors removed two softball-sized tumors on his abdomen. Doctors gave him a 50% chance to live.

"That was probably the lowest moment, like sitting there with my mom in that room and hearing him be like, yeah, you got about 50%. But at the same time, like, you know, there's only one option, like Just gotta. Yeah. Just gotta do the treatment and trust the doctors," Heinrich said.

That's exactly what he did. He learned last week his most recent scan showed the cancer removed hadn't come back or spread.

"It's indescribable. Like, it's just crazy. Waiting for a text where you're like, 'I hope I don't die again.' You know, so getting the text from your doctor saying, 'hey, we're still good.' You know, I just bought myself another three months," Heinrich said.

Photo courtesy: Phil Heinrich.

What they're saying:

His message to young people: don't wait.

"I know for a fact that if I went in earlier, it would have been better," Heinrich said.

He says people should take action the instant they feel something is slightly off.

"Any shame or embarrassment or whatever feelings you're having about going to see a doctor, it's a fraction of the feelings that you're going to have when someone tells you [that] you have cancer all over your body," Heinrich said.

Heinrich's cancer is currently in remission. He goes in every 3 months for scans to make sure it hasn't spread. He hopes his story encourages not just young men, but all young people to be more conscious of their health and take action quickly.

