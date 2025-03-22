Doctors urge getting checked as colon cancer rises in the U.S.

The Brief Colon cancer is estimated to cause just short of 53,000 deaths in 2025. Doctors say symptoms can take time and urge people to get colonoscopies to catch it while it remains treatable. Colon cancer survivors speak about the importance of spreading awareness about cancer.



March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Florida doctors are taking this opportunity to share their concerns and advice as the number of young people diagnosed with colorectal cancer continues to rise.

Colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in adults and is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the country. It's expected to be the cause of about 52,900 deaths in 2025.

"It's not just you going through it. It's your family. It's everybody around you," said Kendrix "K.J." Jones, who was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 40. "In the beginning, you think it's kind of a death sentence because you hear 'cancer,' (and) you immediately think, 'wow, my family, how do I get through this? I want to be there for my kids.'"

Kendrix "K.J." Jones during treatment for colon cancer.

K.J. has been cancer-free for two years and shares his story as much as he can, especially during March, which is dedicated to spreading awareness of the disease.

"I feel better, but like with anything traumatic, it's always in the back of your head," K.J. said. "I sit here as a symbol of survival and people that are going through it today just know that I'm here talking to you because we made it."

Kendrix "K.J." Jones with his family at a Rays game.

Dr. Rajay Seudath, a family physician with Optum WellMed in the University Area of Tampa , is urging early screenings for patients, especially when there's a family history of colon cancer.

He said patients often won't have symptoms until the disease progresses. The recommended age for a first colonoscopy is 45.

"In younger people, we've noticed there's a little bit more lethality. So that's actually increased by 1% over the last few years," said Seudath, adding early screenings can help increase the likelihood of survival. "The five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer when treated is 91%. So when we find it early, and we treat it, people are getting better. People are surviving."

Kendrix "K.J." Jones ringing a bell after being declared cancer free.

Seudath said a person's lifestyle and diet are important factors. He said studies have shown alcohol and tobacco use can increase the risk of colon cancer, while a fiber-rich diet can lower the chances.

He also recommends limiting highly processed foods as much as possible.

"When we see that people are having more of a processed food diet, processed meats, sausage, bacon, those kinds of things, that can increase your risk of colon cancer," Seudath said.

It’s estimated that people over 65 years will account for more than half of all new colorectal cancer diagnoses and more than two-thirds of all colorectal cancer deaths.

